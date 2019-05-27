Classwork to remain suspended at Amar Singh College today

The classwork at Amar Singh College Srinagar will remain suspended today on May 28.

An official said the decision has been taken in the wake of violence and group clashes involving vandalism and beating up of students appearing in scheduled exams at the college on Monday.

Meanwhile, the school and college authorities of Srinagar have strictly asked students to refrain from violence and warned them of serious and strict punishments for future violations.

The authorities while urging the students to concentrate on studies have sought to put on record that suspension of classwork in educational institutions is a hard and undesirable choice that has to made in the wake student violence.