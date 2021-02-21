Cleaning drive launched at Khushalsar, Gilsar

Nigeen Lake Conservation Organization (NLCO) today launched a cleaning drive at Khushalsar and Gilsar lakes here.

The drive has been started in collaboration with Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Private School’s Association J&K (JKPSA) and Nigeen Tourist Traders association (NTTA). During the drive “Mission Ahsaas”, scores of volunteers from the NLCO, JKPSA, NTTA and SMC started the drive to clean Gilsar, Khushalsar.

Head disaster management, Aamir Ali, president Private Schools Association GN War also participated in the event.

Chairman NLCO ,Manzoor Ahmed Wangnoo said that the aim of the Mission Ahsaan is to clean, restore and strive to save these prominent wetlands. “With full cooperation of administration and locals, our teams will be soon be successful in realizing the dream of clean wetlands,” he said.

“Couple of decades back, the wetlands like Anchar, Khushalsar, Gilsar were free of this filth. It was the time when tourists used to navigate through these water bodies and enjoy the beauty of Kashmir. You can see these places have been turned into dumping sites. If we don’t wake up now it will be too late. Through our drive we want to restore navigation via these water bodies like it was in the past,” Wangnoo said. He said the wetlands should be demarcated and properly fenced to prevent dumping of garbage.

He thanked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, SMC and police department for their cooperation in making the program successful. “With the help from our teams, we will continue to continue the drive for around a month till desired results are gained,” he said.

The organizers said that if departments like LAWDA and SMC provide their men and machinery, it will expedite cleaning process.