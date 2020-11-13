Collaborative effort key to effective disaster management: Prof Talat

A three-day training programme on disaster management concluded at the University of Kashmir on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof Talat Ahmad, inaugurated the online programme titled “Disaster Management in Mountain Areas with Special Reference to Kashmir Himalaya”, organised by the varsity’s Department of Geography and Disaster Management (DGDM).

Stressing on collaborations with leading institutions in the country and abroad to effectively tackle the emerging challenges in disaster management, Prof Talat said such tie-ups would enable a better, coordinated and efficient response at grassroots by organisations, institutions and volunteers in times of disasters.

Head DGDM, Prof Shamim A Shah, highlighted objectives of the programme, which was attended by 300 students and scholars from across the country.

Major General, Manoj K Bindal, Executive Director NIDM New Delhi delivered a keynote address, while Dr Amir Ali Khan, also from the NIDM, presented the introductory remarks.

During the three-day deliberations, experts from the University of Kashmir, NIDM, IMPARD Srinagar, Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project J&K, Irrigation & Flood Control Department J&K and Institute of Engineers (J&K Chapter), deliberated on disaster management preparedness, urban disaster management, preparedness for extreme flood events, planning for disaster resilience and various disaster management initiatives underway in the Union Territory.

The experts, among others, included Prof M S Bhat, Prof Shakil A Romshoo (Dean Research KU), Dr G M Dar, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim, Er Iftikhar Ahmad Kakroo, A Balaji and Er Aamir Ali Mir.

Prof M Ishtiaque from the Department of Geography JMI New Delhi presided over the valedictory session and congratulated the DGDM for disseminating disaster-related information among different stakeholders across the country. Dr Javeed Ahmad Rather and Dr Hakim Farooq Shah from KU’s DGDM moderated the programme. Dr Parvez Ahmad from DGM presented vote of thanks at the inagural function.