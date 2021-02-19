'Collective efforts can make roads accident-free'

Additional Director General of Police, Traffic, T Namgyal Friday said that all stakeholders need to make collective efforts for making roads accident-free.

Speaking at a daylong workshop on ‘Traffic Management and Road Safety’ at SKICC here, the ADGP laid emphasis on collective approach towards streamlining the traffic in Srinagar city. “We all have to make collective effort to make roads safe and accident free,” he said on the concluding ceremony of the month-long National Road Safety programme which was organized by the Traffic Police city.

“Filling of potholes, shifting of utilities, relocation of footpaths and other works, which can collectively help make traffic management better in Srinagar city, should be carried out,” he said.

The ADGP, who chaired the event, lauded the efforts of Traffic Police City, volunteers and NGOs in spreading awareness on road safety during the month long event.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Traffic city, Javid Koul said that roads should be designed for the safety of all. “There must be road safety audits from time to time,” the SSP said, adding that all departments must play their role in ensuring road safety. He also stressed the need for ensuring adequate facilities for pedestrians and motorcyclists.

During his power point presentation, the SSP talked about various issues faced by Traffic Police City in “maintaining order of vehicular movement”.

He said that maintenance of unattended parking slots, visible road crossing lines, designated bus stops, etc. was the need of the hour.