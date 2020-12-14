Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 1:08 AM

College students stage protest

Demand online exam
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 1:08 AM
Representational Photo

Scores of students from various colleges of Kashmir staged protest at Press Enclave here to press for holding of exams in offline mode.

The students said that their classes were switched to online mode due to Covid19. “But we were unable to attend even online classes due to frequent internet blockade in our areas and low internet speed,” they said.

Trending News

4G internet absence mars J&K's commerce, tourism, education: JKCSF

Photo Source: KNO

MBBS students stage protest

Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

KNS cancels all media cards

“We attended classes online and our internals were also held online. So our demand is our externals should also be conducted online”, said one of the students.

Related News