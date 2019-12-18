College teachers decry delay in restoration of PhD increment

Assistant and associate professors working in various government degree colleges (GDCs) on Monday said the Higher Education Department is delaying restoration of their PhD increments, as per UGC guidelines, for past many years.

They said the delay in restoration of the incentives was a ‘discouraging move’ by the department for the college teaching fraternity.

The PhD increment for college and university professors was earlier scrapped by the UGC authorities after implementation of 7th Pay Commission, however, the commission restored the increment again in June 2018 after facing country-wide agitation of college and university teachers.

But, the Higher Education Department of J&K is yet to restore the PhD increment for the college professors in accordance with the UGC guidelines.

“It is sheer injustice and discrimination with us. Both University of Kashmir and University of Jammu have already restored the incentive for professors but the Higher Education Department has shelved the process for unknown reasons,” said an assistant professors.

“The delay in restoration of incentives for PhD degree demoralizes the college professors and affect their motivation for pursuing higher qualification,” he said.

The college faculty has appealed advisor to Lt Governor KK Sharma and Commissioner Secretary HED Talat Parvez Ruhella to address their genuine concern pending with the department for past many years.

When contacted for the comments about the issue, the commissioner secretary said, “If the issue is pending with department, we will pursue it and whatever will be permissible legally and as per UGC norms, will be provided to the assistant and associate professors of colleges as well.”