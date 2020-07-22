Comm Secy Floriculture reviews work on Polo View park

Commissioner Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Garden, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmed, Wednesday visited the hi-tech park at Polo View here to take stock of newly created poly houses and other ongoing development works.

Ahmad had a detailed inspection of all the development works being executed in the park for its up gradation and beautification.

He said six more new poly houses would be constructed in the coming days to promote plantation of local and hybrid flower seeds and decoration plants as well.

He directed the authorities to complete all ongoing development works in the park within shortest possible time so that the stakeholders were benefitted.

He also stressed upon them to follow all SOPs and guidelines regarding COVID19 while performing their duties.

The Commissioner Secretary said since the park was situated at prime location, the department must take special care towards its development.

He said the department was growing rose, lily, tulip and several varieties of flowers in the park.

Director, Floriculture Kashmir, Farooq Ahmed Rather informed about various initiatives needed to be taken up for further development of the park.

He said the department was exploring possibilities for starting sale cum farmers facilitation centre to educate farmers about promotion of floriculture as a cash crop.

Deputy Director Floriculture, Executive Engineer Floriculture and other senior officers of the department accompanied the Commissioner Secretary during the visit.