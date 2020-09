Commissioner Secretary, Forests, Sarita Chauhan on Thursday visited several forest and wildlife areas of Srinagar.

During her visit to Kralsangri Nursery of Urban Forestry Division, Chauhan had a detailed review of various nursery works including availability of stock for winter plantation.

She was accompanied by SFA Gillani, CCF, Kashmir; CF Srinagar Forest Circle and DFO Urban Forestry Division, Srinagar.