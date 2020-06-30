Commissioner SMC reviews AMRUT works

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Gazenfar Ali Tuesday reviewed progress of various projects under AMRUT scheme.

The status of all works under AMRUT which included sewerage and septage, drainage sector, rejuvenation of Brari Nambal, urban transport sector, green space sector, water works sector and other issues were discussed at length.

The Commissioner was informed that of the total 30 projects which have been identified under AMRUT, 16 stand completed and seven projects have 80 percent physical progress and four shall be completed by September.

Regarding STPs, he was informed that both the STPs, one at Achan and other at Aaluchibagh, were completed and fully functional.

While reviewing the status of walkways, the meeting was informed that walkways at Peerbagh, Tengpora, Rambagh and Shireen Bagh have been completed and an idle parking in Pantha Chowk was also completed.