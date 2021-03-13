Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 2:25 AM

Commissioner SMC reviews civil works

UPDATED: March 14, 2021, 2:25 AM

Commissioner SMC AtharAamir Khan today reviewed status of civil works in the summer capital.

“It was decided that there is need to ease out the issues of public as well as tourists for availability of toilet facility at the peripheries of Boulevard.  He said Joint Commissioner works will on priority  identify space at the Boulevard for construction of more toilet facility. He was also directed to expedite with the public toilet that is under construction   at Nehru Park and ensure its timely completion,” SMC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the directions were issue to fix up two mobile toilet vans at the designated places on the Boulevard stretch till there is a completion of public Toilet at an identified location.

