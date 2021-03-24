Commissioner SMC reviews dewatering measures

Following reports of water logging due to incessant rains in various areas of the summer capital, Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan took an extensive review on dewatering progress.

Commissioner visited Bilal Colony Moominaabad Batamaloo where locals presented their issues regarding drainage and water logging problems. He assured to look into the matter on priority and get their issues resolved.

Commissioner also visited Amar Singh College to take stock of water logging issues there.

Necessary instructions were passed to the concerned to deploy two additional mobile pumps inside the premises of Amar Singh College to cater to the waterlogged ground promptly.

He also visited Parimpora Mandi , areas of Bemina , Zainakoote, and Batamaloo. He was accompanied by S.E Drainage Ahsaan ul Haq, Exn Mech Drainage wing and other officials.

Commissioner passed on directions to the concerned to keep dewatering stations in full operational mode round the clock and keep the standby diesel/generator sets in a state of readiness at the permanent dewatering stations.

The officials apprised Commisioner SMC of the ground situation and the men and machinery in place to dewater inundated areas.