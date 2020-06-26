Commissioner SMC to review development works on weekly basis

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Gazanfar Ali Friday directed the engineering wing of the body to expedite work on different development projects across city.

A statement said the authorities were directed to submit an action-taken report on weekly basis to the office of the SMC for review.

The statement said Commissioner has been visiting various places across city, along with entire team of engineers to identify the various issues particularly related to construction of lanes and drains and review the status of the ongoing works.

Besides visiting several areas in downtown and uptown areas of Srinagar, the Commissioner also visited Rambagh where locals facing problems in the absence of proper drainage and issues related to lanes brought other issues into the notice of the authorities.

“After hearing the grievances the Commissioner assured locals that all their problems will be resolved at earliest,” said the statement.