Committed to ensure safety of women: Srinagar Police

In continuation to Women Safety Drive launched on International Women’s Day, Srinagar Police today organized events at Doon International School Umerabad, Iqra Public School Bemina and TK College Lawaypora and Govt College of Education M.A. Road Srinagar.

In West Zone Srinagar, the programme was organised under the supervision of SP West and was chaired by SDPO West, SHO Parimpora& other officers.

At the outset, the participants were welcomed by MsNousheen, Vice Principal DIS, MrRouf Ahmad Principal IPS Bemina, Tahir Administrative officer TK College and other staff members of the institutes & highlighted the issues being faced by women and challenges ahead.

Speaking on the occasion SDPO West and SHO Parimpora highlighted the achievements made by women in different fields. They told, the audience that “we must assist women facing harassment, abuse or any domestic violence, eve teasing.” He also said that we want to create a safe city with regard to the Women Safety and must ensure dignity and safety of women at workplace and in transit to work place.

Meanwhile in Govt College of Education M.A. Road Srinagar, another programme was chaired by Incharge SDPO KothibaghFarhaNishat andDySPSaleet Shah-JKPS & other officers.

Speaking on the occasion SDPO Kothibagh highlighted the achievements made by women in different fields. She also laid emphasis that empowerment can’t be achieved just overnight we need to work hard with consistency & education is the best weapon to achieve our due rights in the society.

The SDPO while interacting with the students of the college highlighted the following issues of women’s such as Gender Equality, Gender sensitivity, Issues related to Women like eve teasing, harassment, Awareness of laws pertaining to women, Financial education etc.

It’s pertinent to mention that Srinagar Police have recently started a women Help Desk &counselling hall at the Women Police Station Rambagh to respond to any call made by women in need of Police assistance.