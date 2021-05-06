Committees constituted to monitor oxygen delivery in city hospitals

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P K Pole on Wednesday accorded sanction to the constitution of the committees for monitoring and auditing of oxygen delivery systems on a daily basis in Covid 19 hospitals of Srinagar.

According to the order, the committee for each hospital shall have Head or OSD, Member from Administration, Technical Expert, Mechanical Operator and Oxygen Plant Operator, an official handout said.

For SKIMS, Soura the committee is headed by Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, KAS with other members including member from administration, Dr. Farooq Jan (MS); and Mir Gh. Nabi (Sr. Foreman), Er. Ratan Singh (JE) and Yaseen (Head Operator).

Also for, SKIMS, Bemina, JVC the committee is again headed by Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, KAS, with other members including Dr. Susan jalali, Manzoor Ah.(Anaesthesia Technician), Er. Zulifikar Hussain (AEE) and Nazir Ahmad (Head Operator).

Likewise, for SMHS Hospital the monitoring and Auditing committee for Oxygen Supply is headed by Shabir-ul Hassan, KAS with other members including Dr. Asif Drabu, Mr. Farooq Ahmad (Sr. Anaesthesia Technician), Er. Manzoor Ahmad Khan (AEE) and Mehraj Ahmad.

Similarly, for CD Hospital Hamida Akhter, KAS, has been appointed as head of the committee while Dr. Tahira Parveen (RMO), Hilal Ahmad Bhat (Anaesthesia Technician), Er. Bupinder Singh (JE) and Altaf Ahmad have been including in the committee.

Further, In Kashmir Nursing Home, the monitoring and auditing committee is headed by Hamida Akhter, assisted by Dr. Mubashir, Younis Rather (Anaesthesia Technician), Er. Owais (JE) and Farooq Ahmad.

JLNM monitoring and auditing committee is headed by Shabir-ul- Hassan, KAS with other members including Dr. Tauseef,

Samiullah (Anaesthesia Technician), Er. Amit Dhar (JE) and Tariq Ahmad.

These committees have been asked to regularly inspect the Oxygen Plant, Manifold/pipe line and Oxygen delivery ports to ascertain any leakages in the oxygen delivery system and shall monitor the purity of delivered oxygen at least 3 times a day in their respective hospitals. The oxygen purity should never be allowed to go below 90%.