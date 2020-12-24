Complex Coronary Angioplasty workshop held at Super Specialty Hospital

A Complex Coronary Angioplasty workshop was today conducted today here at Government Super Specialty Hospital, Shireen Bagh.

The workshop was organised under the Chairpersonship of Prof Samia Rashid, Principal, Dean, Govt. Medical College, Srinagar.

Dr Pratap Kumar, Co-founder and course Director of KT proctored the session.

On the occasion, the patients who needed Chronic Total Occlusion Angioplasty, antegrade as well as retrograde approach were examined and the retrograde approach Angioplasty was performed for the first time in the UT of J&K and was a complete success.

The patients with severely calcified lesions were also treated and for the first time Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVT) was performed successfully in the UT of J&K. All the patients are doing well and are getting discharged on regular basis.