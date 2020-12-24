Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 12:05 AM

Complex Coronary Angioplasty workshop held at Super Specialty Hospital

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 12:05 AM
Representational Photo

A Complex Coronary Angioplasty workshop was today conducted today here at Government Super Specialty Hospital, Shireen Bagh.

The workshop was organised under the Chairpersonship of Prof Samia Rashid, Principal, Dean, Govt. Medical College, Srinagar.

Trending News
Representational Image

20-year-old scooty rider dies in Ganderbal road accident

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar on Saturday. Aman Farooq/GK

PAGD candidates threatened, coerced to join Apni party, alleges Omar Abdullah

File Photo

PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J&K residents

File Photo [Image for representational purpose only] Aman Farooq/GK

Kashmir shivers in frigid 'Chillai-Kalan'

Dr Pratap Kumar, Co-founder and course Director of KT proctored the session.

On the occasion, the patients who needed Chronic Total Occlusion Angioplasty, antegrade as well as retrograde approach were examined and the retrograde approach Angioplasty was performed for the first time in the UT of J&K and was a complete success.

The patients with severely calcified lesions were also treated and for the first time Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVT) was performed successfully in the UT of J&K. All the patients are doing well and are getting discharged on regular basis.

Related News