Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 11:34 PM

Cong to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion against Mayor

Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 15, 2020, 11:34 PM
Representational Pic

J&K Congress Monday directed its Councilors to abstain from voting on no-confidence motion moved by an impendent councilor against Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Mattu.

The party President, GA Mir said the party decided to abstain from the voting after threadbare discussions.

Trending News
File Pic Habib Naqash/GK

Octogenarian dies of Covid-19; J&K toll now 63

Representational Pic

Senior citizen succumbs to coronavirus infection in J&K, toll rises to 62

File Representational Pic

79 CRPF personnel among 183 new Covid-19 cases in J&K; overall tally now 5224

Representational pic

R R Swain appointed Intelligence Chief of Jammu and Kashmir

“We have 16 councilors elected and one associate member. We have issued the whip asking all members to abstain the proceedings,” he said.

He said the no confidence motion has the “backing” of the BJP.” “At a time when world is facing COVID pandemic, the BJP is playing dirty politics. We don’t want to be part of it,” Mir said.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Saturday issued a notification calling special session of the General Council of Corporation on June 16.

Latest News

Over 20,000 persons fined for violating COVID guidelines in public places

Life in corona times

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

In COVID battle, doctors are down but not out

Traffic disrupted for few hours on highway

The session was called after some councilors moved the no-confidence motion against the Srinagar Mayor.

The session will commence on Tuesday at 11am followed by the voting wherein the Mayor will face floor test, said an official.

The SMC has strength of seventy councilors. “It is mandatory that more than half of the corporators should be present to make the quorum to take up business of the general session. Presently, the SMC has seventy corporators and 36 members will make the quorum,” said SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali.

On June 11, an independent Coporator moved the no-confidence motion against the Mayor. Accompanied by some other Corporators, he submitted the no-confidence motion to the Commissioner SMC for initiating the process.

This is the second such motion in less than six months against the Srinagar Mayor. In December 2019, the no-confidence motion was moved against Mattu which was supported by BJP. However, the Mayor had successfully proved the numbers on the floor.

On 23 December 2019, Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran was removed from the post after he lost the floor test, with majority of corporators voting against him.

Related News