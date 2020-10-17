Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 18, 2020, 1:02 AM

Contribution of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan has no parallels: Prof Talat

A commemorative event to mark the 203rd birth anniversary of distinguished philosopher, thinker and Aligarh Muslim University founder, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, was organised at the University of Kashmir on Saturday.

KU Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad, CUK Vice-Chancellor Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir, Dean Academic Affairs KU Prof Akbar Masood and Registrar KU Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir attended the event titled ‘Sir Syed Day-Cum-Centenary Celebrations-2020’, organised by the AMU alumni (Kashmir), popularly known as Aligs.

“The vast contribution of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan towards uplifting the educational standards of the country has no parallels,” Prof Talat said, urging upon academics in general and AMU alumni in particular to continue pursuing the mission of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan with greater zeal and determination.

“Continuing that mission will lead our youngsters more and more towards education because education is the only way to take the nation towards progress and prosperity,” he said.

Reflecting on the sense of belonging that AMU alumni hold towards their institution, Prof Talat impressed upon academics in all other institutions to “have the same kind of attachment and sense of belonging towards the institutions they have studied at.”

In his remarks, Prof Mehraj-ud-Din Mir said: “It is an honour for all of us to be a part of today’s important event. Wherever you go in the world today, you’ll find a scientist, an engineer, a doctor who would proudly say that he has been a student of the AMU.” Prof Akbar Masood highlighted Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s mission to use education as a weapon to change the destiny of the people.

A documentary by AMU’s Department of Mass Communication, showcasing the unique identity of the AMU and how it gradually grew into a center of excellence, was also screened during the event. Prof Aijaz Mohammad Sheikh conducted proceedings of the event.

