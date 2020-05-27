Cops greet doctors with flowers after outcry over 'harassment' of medical staff

After facing criticism for allegedly harassing doctors, J&K police on Wednesday greeted the medicos with flowers at many hospitals across the Valley.

Senior police officers presented flowers to doctors at Lala Ded Hospital in Srinagar as a goodwill gesture. The officers and police personnel were also seen at gates of several hospitals, presenting flowers to doctors and health workers.

“It was goodwill gesture. These people are doing their job amid these tough times,” a senior police officer said. “Besides greeting them with flowers we also held meeting with them as directed by IGP, Kashmir.”

The senior officer said doctors were doing commendable job and each one of them deserves to be treated with respect and kindness.

He said during the meetings the issues related to movement of doctors and health workers were also discussed.

On Tuesday, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had asked SSP and DIG to facilitate doctors and other people involved in tacking COVID19 outbreak.

The directive was issued after a Blocked Medical Officer was stopped by police while he was on way to visit medical and COVID wellness centre in Bandipora district.

Many police officers were also seen presenting flowers and distributing sweets among doctors in Baramulla, Awantipora, Ganderbal and Budgam.

“I visited GMC Anantnag today and conveyed my appreciation to the doctors who have been doing commendable job,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Anantnag Sandeep Choudhary. “Issues regarding facilitating the movement of doctors and paramedic staff were discussed threadbare.”

The IGP said Society needs services of all COVID19 warriors especially doctors, paramedics and police to combat the pandemic.

“By offering flowers and sweets the police is sending message to the society especially doctors and paramedics that we are with them,” he said. “We will facilitate them to the maximum extent to serve the people.”

At the same time, he said, doctors and paramedics should also understand that COVID19 lockdown duties in Kashmir were “entirely different from rest of country.”

“Recently militants have attacked several times at our checkpoints where usually small team of Police and CAPFs are deployed,” he said. “They have also been doing tough duties for safety of people.”

The IGP appealed all COVID19 warriors to respect each other and serve the people and added the police will consider even Identity Cards of the warriors as movement passes.