Corona Curfew | DDMA Srinagar allows home delivery of essential items

Amid Covid19 lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar on Thursday issued orders for allowing the enlisted departmental stores and grocery shops to provide home delivery services of essential commodities in the summer capital.

The DDMA in its order said that grocery stores enlisted in Srinagar shall designate two employees each from their store for taking orders telephonically and deliver the same to respective places within a radius of 3 Km around the store.

“In order to provide door step service of essentials, avoid contact and unnecessary movement it seems imperative to allow controlled/ regulated home delivery of essential commodities, District Disaster Management Authority has decided to allow home delivery of essential commodities by various departmental stores/grocery shops in district Srinagar,” reads the order.

The order reads that under no circumstances, whatsoever, the stores shall remain operational for regular business and the shutters to remain closed all time till further orders.

“Moreover, the time slot for home delivery services shall be 6.OO AM to 10.OO AM in the morning and 7.OO PM to 9.00 PM in the evening. Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah shall be Nodal officer for providing vehicle passes to the store owners for std purpose only and has further allowed any other departmental store/grocery shop intending to provide services can apply in DDMA office Srinagar or email at [email protected] for facilitation /permission,” the order states—