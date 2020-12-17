Court declines bail to banker accused of misappropriating Rs 80 lakh

A local court here Thursday rejected bail application of a bank employee accused of misappropriating Rs 80 lakh.

After hearing additional public prosecutor Abdur Rashid Mir and defence counsel, the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar presided over by Gowhar Majid Dalal said there appears prima facie involvement of the accused in the case.

The court said that during investigation it has been found that Rs 80 lakh has been misappropriated with fraudulent intention by the accused bank employee at Hazratbal branch.

The court observed that accused has made series of transactions and credited amount to other accounts rather than the account he was supposed to.

It added that perusal of the record reveals that there is cogent and documentary evidence on file against the accused.

“There appears prima facie involvement of accused in the case. Credit has gone mistakenly into the other account by the accused, where the mistake could be understood or inferred, but there are series of transactions where the amount of Kashmir University has been transferred in the name of different accounts and such an activity is unknown to the banking system,” the court observed.

The court said destruction of trust has a great impact and it betrays the confidence of the general public. “People deposit their hard earnings in the bank on the faith over the bank and the management of the bank. The transactions with the bank are totally dependent upon trust, loyalty, transparency, fairness, accuracy, clarity, honesty, security and safety,” the court said.

“I am satisfied that the accused does not deserve the concession of bail at this stage, the bail application is accordingly disallowed,” the court said.

As per prosecution, the accused who was working at J&K Bank Hazratbal has without authority credited the proceeds of various demand drafts payable to the University of Kashmir to other accounts to cause wrongful gain and wrongful loss.