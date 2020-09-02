Court restrains KCCI office bearers from decision making

A court here on Wednesday restrained the office bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) from taking any decision.

The court of 4th additional district and sessions judge, Srinagar Haq Nawaz Zargar issued the order after hearing applicants through virtual mode.

The court restrained KCCI President, Sheik Ashiq; senior Vice President, Nasir Hamid Khan; junior Vice President, Abdul Majid Mir; Secretary General, Farooq Amin; Joint Secretary General, Sheikh Gowhar Ali and Treasurer Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon from taking any decision related to the KCCI.

The court also kept in abeyance the decision of 19 September 2019 by virtue of which the office bearers’ term of office was extended. The court restrained the KCCI office bearers from operating themselves or through their agents the bank accounts of the Chamber.

It however, for the purposes of making necessary day to day expenses authorized Manzoor Ahmad Pakhtoon to sign cheques as in his name and person till the time the court may issue any other order.

“The expenses made shall be recorded and submitted to the court every month,” the court said.

It said “a very good” prima facie case was made out and balance of convenience was also tilted in favour of the applicants. The court said the allegations of diversion of funds, unauthorized holding of meetings, conducting of illegal activities, heavy expenditure, grant of extension of tenure in absence of mandate of any rule and regulation clearly reflects tilting of balance of convenience in favour of the applicants.

“Arguments raised by counsel of defendants that the plaintiffs are no more the members of the company, as their membership has expired prior to the filing of this suit, needs trial and cannot be decided at this stage,” the court said.

While referring to various provisions of law, the court said considering all pros and cons of the case, it finds that the application filed by the plaintiffs for temporary injunction deserves to be allowed.