Court restrains KCCI office bearers from operating bank accounts

A local court here Saturday restrained the office bearers of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) from operating the organization’s bank accounts.

The court of 4th additional district and sessions judge, Srinagar Haq Nawaz Zargar issued the order after hearing applicants through virtual mode.

Zubair Mahajan and others had filed a suit before the court, seeking mandatory injunction and declaring position of six office bearers of KCCI as “illegal.”

The plaintiffs, through counsel, submitted before the court that instead of convening 85th Annual General Meeting, the six office bearers conveyed an emergency executive meeting on 19 September 2019 and was attended by them and some other members.

“They decided to continue holding the position of office bearers. No such decision could have been taken under any circumstance as defendants have lost both moral and legal authority to continue at the positions,” they submitted before the court.

They further submitted that KCCI has got reputation and integrity at national and international level. “Illegal continuation of office bearers of the Chamber will have serious impacts not only on day-to-day functioning of organization but on the members of the Chamber as well,” they pleaded while submitting details about tenure of the KCCI office bearers under the bylaws.

After hearing the plaintiff, the court said that prima facie case was made out in favour of plaintiff. “Subject to the objections from other side, until next date of hearing, the non-applicants are temporarily restrained from taking any decision in respect of defendant number 1 and also restrained from operating bank accounts maintained by J&K Bank branch Residency Road,” the court said.

However, the court said the defendants were at liberty to seek modification or cancellation of this order before June 27, the next date of hearing.