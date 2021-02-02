Court restrains posting videos against a private hospital on social media

A local court here Tuesday restrained a group of persons from circulating videos against a private hospital here.

The Court directed that already uploaded videos on social media by the group should be deleted.

After hearing plaintiff through counsel advocate AltafMehraj, the court of Second Additional Munsiff Srinagar Muneer Ahmad said that there appears a prima facie case in favor of the plaintiff and if any interim order is not granted, the plaintiff shall suffer irreparable loss.

The court directed defendants to restrain from uploading videos having the provocative content. It further directed the defendants to remove the videos “which are provocative in nature, made and uploaded on the basis of the interviews.”

However, court added that this order may not be taken as anything to restrain the defendants “from approaching any proper forum for redressal of their grievances.”

“This order is subject to objections from the other side (defendants) and the other side is at liberty to approach this court for modification or vacation of this order by the next date of hearing,” court added.

Court observed that the cause of action has accrued in favour of the plaintiff on 20th of January 2021 when the videos items made by the defendants were circulated over the social media platforms.

“The videos so made and circulated by the defendants and allowed/kept available for further sharing and viewing of the general public by the defendant social media platforms have given rise to a continuing cause of action in favour of the plaintiff Hospital against the defendants,” court observed.

Earlier, the counsel of plaintiff pleaded that videos uploaded and circulated on social platforms have generated a public outcry and anger “due to misinformation/fake news on part of the defendants against the plaintiff Hospital and its staff.”

He further pleaded that as such the defendants have managed to incite the general public against the plaintiff Hospital “making the life of the staff and property of the Hospital vulnerable to risk of getting attacked and ransacked.”