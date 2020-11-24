Srinagar, Today's Paper
Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 1:30 AM

Court sentences man to 3-year imprisonment in kidnapping case

Representational Pic

A local court in Srinagar Tuesday sentenced a man to three years’ imprisonment for kidnapping a minor in 2017.

After hearing assistant public prosecutor SA Rizvi and defence counsel, the Court of 2nd Additional Munsiff Srinagar said prosecution has been able to bring guilt home to the accused person sufficiently.

The court added that it does not entertain any reasonable doubt to disbelieve the prosecution case.

“The accused Manzoor Ahmad Bhat of Sohama Ganderbal is proved to have committed offence U/S 361 read with 363 (kidnapping of minor) and accordingly he is hereby convicted for the same,” court said.

However, the court added that keeping in view the mitigating circumstances, the accused being first offender is punished accordingly for three years’ simple imprisonment.

The court observed that records reveal that the accused person was arrested on 9 September 2017 and thereafter he is in judicial custody since 21 September 2017.

“As such the accused appears to have already gone under more than 3 years imprisonment in the case and has not been released meanwhile. As such the Superintendent Central Jail is directed to execute the punishment and in case the accused has already suffered 3 years imprisonment then same shall be deemed as punishment and he be set at liberty forthwith,” court said.

