COVID-19 door-to-door health audit: Over 50k citizens covered in two days in Srinagar

The door-to-door health survey which started Monday is in full swing across Srinagar district with thousands of citizens covered so far, officials said today.

The survey is being held to determine the exact spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Tuesday visited various areas in different parts of the district to inspect conduct of this survey which is being held across Srinagar district.

He visited various households on the occasion and interacted with the people emphasising the importance of this survey and participation therein, said an official.

Scores of residents appreciated the proactive role of the district administration in general and the DC in particular in their efforts to contain spread of the COVID-19 disease and putting in place a mechanism for availability of essential services in the district, he said.

Over 10000 households and a population of over 50000 citizens were covered under the health survey in just two days in the district.

It is notable that some 700 teams comprising officials from Health, ICDS and Election departments have been pressed into service for holding this important survey which is aimed at determining the spread of the COVID-19 disease in the district and the course of the action that should be taken to deal with it.

The data generated as part of this survey is being collected using the Swasthya Nidhi mobile application which was recently launched by the government. The survey is targeted for completion within two weeks.

On the occasion, the DC also visited several banks operating in these areas to inspect adherence to social distancing norms. He interacted with the staff at each bank and stressed strict adherence to all norms and guidelines as laid down. It is notable that the district administration has provided thousands of chairs to banks to enable their customers to comply with social distancing norms.

Earlier, Dr Shahid visited several areas notified as COVID-19 red zones in the district to take stock of the ongoing health survey and the availability of essential services and supplies therein.

In each of these areas he sought detailed status of provision of relevant facilities to residents from concerned nodal officers and zonal committees constituted for ensuring availability of essential supplies and carrying out the mandatory surveillance and survey activities.

He also interacted with local representatives of these areas to take feedback from them about availability of facilities and essential supplies in their respective areas.

Dr Shahid assured them that the administration has drawn up a comprehensive plan covering all aspects and that restrictions on public movement and activities in their respective areas is a part of this elaborate plan aimed at containing spread of the COVID-19 disease. He assured that all arrangements are in place for guaranteed provision of essential services and supplies to all households in all red zone areas.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the general public to contact the administration’s one-stop response and management centre at 6006333308 and rest assured that all their requirements will be met and assistance as required will be provided.