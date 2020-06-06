COVID-19 prevention: Srinagar admin holds interactive sessions with religious, civil society heads

The Srinagar district administration reached out to and held interactive sessions with religious heads and heads of places of worship in various Tehsils across the district. Hundreds of clerics and heads of religious institutions participated.



The aim of the interactive sessions to urge these heads to be messengers and sensitize the masses about the critical need to follow precautions to prevent spread and contraction of COVID-19.



The sessions were held in Tehsils Khanyar and North Srinagar witnessing considerable participation therein. Religious heads of all places of worship belonging to all different faiths attended the sessions and took part in interactions and deliberations held on the occasion.



In Khanyar Tehsil Deputy Commissioner Srinagar chaired the interactive session in which besides religious heads of places of worship from the across the Tehsil civil society members and other respectable citizens were also present as participants.



Speaking on the occasion the DC said that COVID-19 is now a part of life at least till a vaccine becomes available and since lockdown and restrictions cannot be enforced forever following all precautions as due gains crucial significance.



He urged all religious and other heads to assist the administration in efforts to sensitise the masses about the dangers of taking the novel coronavirus for granted and the critical need to follow all precautions and guidelines to prevent its spread and contraction.



Referring to religious heads of mosques, gurdwaras, temples and churches who were present on the occasion Dr Shahid said people listen to them and believe in their words and messages and urged them to use their influence in spreading awareness and encouraging a culture of preventions.



Experts from Department of Preventive Medicine dwelled on precautions to be adopted by the public including mandatory use of mask, social distancing, hygiene and observing SOPs.



Tehsildar North and other senior officers organiser the interactive session at Hazratbal. Significant participation of religious and other heads as well as respectable members of civil societies were witnessed in each Tehsil.

During these sessions the importance of social distancing, using of face masks, washing of hands with soap, avoiding crowd and social gatherings among other guidelines were emphasises. The participants were urged to propagate these messages and help the administration in its efforts to contain spread of COVID-19 disease.



In each of these interactive sessions held across the district suggestions and feedback were also sought from participants and representatives and heads of mohallas. These suggestions and feedback were noted for incorporation in guidelines and improvements in services and efforts put in place on the ground.



The administration shared its future plans and strategies with participants in each interactive session and urged all citizens to support it in its sincere efforts. The participants in all these interactive sessions assured the administration of their full support and assistance to reach out to masses and spread the message of precautions and guidelines.



The district wise initiative to elicit greater involvement of clerics and heads of religious institutions for public awareness on precautions will cover more than 2000 mosques , madarsas, temples , Gurudwara, church and all places of worship. Printed material about precautions Wareness is also being distributed.