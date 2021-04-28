Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 28, 2021, 5:40 PM

COVID-19 surge: 84-hour lockdown announced in Srinagar

Barricades around Ghanta Ghar in the main city of Srinagar amid 'Corona Curfew' that was imposed in-view of surge in COVID-19 cases on April 25, 2021. [Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir]
District administration Srinagar has announced a 84-hour complete lockdown in the district in view of the prevailing COVID-19 surge. 

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad announced on Twitter the complete lockdown in Srinagar district from 7:00 pm Thursday April 29 to 7:00 am Monday May 3.

The DC Srinagar said exemptions will be given to essential services adding a detailed order shall follow on the subject. 

“There will be Complete Lockdown in Srinagar District from 7:00 pm Thursday (29/04/2021) to 7:00 am Monday (03/05/2021). Exemptions apply to essential services. Detailed order shall follow, ” he wrote.

