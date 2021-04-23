COVID cases surge in Srinagar

Srinagar District administration Friday declared several areas in the summer capital as micro-containment zones.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz told Greater Kashmir that Qamarabad, Usmania Colony and HIG Colony of Bemina localities in Bemina have been declared as micro containment zones in view of the detection of more than fifteen fresh COVID19 cases in each locality.

“As per the SoPs, the restriction remains in effect within 300 meters of radius of the epicenter. Thus, three localities form the radius of 900 meters. It covers entire Bemina, barring few small localities. Therefore, Bemina is a containment zone now,” he said.

He added that he has directed concerned magistrate to draw the boundary for effective implementation of preventive measures.

“Similarly, localities in Sonwar, Rainawari, Khimber Rajbagh, Eidgah and, Khanyar were declared as micro containment zones on Friday,” the DC Srinagar said.

The areas which have been declared as Micro Containment Zones include Reshi Mohalla Abi Nowpora, Sonwar, Khashkhash Bagh near Central Jail Rainawari and Khimber Reshipora near bus stop.

The order issued by DC reads that it has become imperative to take preventive measures in these localities to contain the further spread of the virus.

To break further transmission of COVID19 in the area and its surroundings, as per order issued, it is felt expedient to take stringent measures by restricting movement of people and other activities in and around its surroundings.

“The area of 300 meters radius from epicenter in, Qamarabad/ Usmania Colony/ HIG Colony of Bemina shall be containment zone. There shall be no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area. In case the spread of clusters goes beyond 300 meters, the committee headed by Administrator of the containment zone (Tehsildar) may decide boundary of containment zone,” it reads.

The order reads that tehsildar concerned shall be the administrator of the respective containment zones who has been directed to ensure locality gets essential commodities and other necessities at door steps to avoid any inconvenience to locals.

“He shall coordinate with all the line departments to ensure the availability of all basic requirements including food grains, LPG, medicines etc in the containment zone,” the order reads.

It added that Chief Medical Officer Srinagar should activate the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) immediately for survey and surveillance in the area besides line listing and contact tracing.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation Commissioner has been directed to depute teams immediately to sanitize the containment zone and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP.

“The SSP Srinagar shall ensure that all entry and exit points in the containment zone are sealed, other than one designated entry and exit for exigencies or emergency and restrictions on movement of the people in the containment zone are affected in letter and spirit as per SOPs,” it reads. The order says that anyone found violating the order shall be booked under law.

“The committee under supervision of Tehsildar shall be responsible for management and containment of zone. Administrator should ensure that announcements are made inside containment zone for restricting movement and implementation of SOPs.”

It states that it shall be also ensured that all basic requirements of population are provided at their doorsteps for which administrator can involve any employee of any department within his jurisdiction.

“Tehsildar to establish 24*7 control room meant exclusively for Containment Zone. Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) shall be responsible for overall monitoring and supervision and shall ensure teams work in coordinated manner,” it states. In a separate order, Shah Anwar Colony Hyderpora here has been declared micro-containment zone (MCZ) after 15 persons tested positive for coronavirus