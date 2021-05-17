COVID surge: SMC converts 3 marriage halls into Wellness Centres

In view of rising COVID19 cases in the summer capital, three marriage halls have been converted into quarantine centres as a part of contingency plan.

These centres set up by Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) have been named as Wellness Centres.

An SMC official said that authorities have worked on creating three such facilities in Srinagar to start with.

He added that it is part of the contingency plan. “These centres can be used as and when required,” he said.

As per officials, the multiple SMC COVID Wellness Centers are augmented with the bed capacity to function as adjunct facilities with main COVID hospitals.

The facilities at these Wellness Centres, include oxygen concentrators, clean washrooms, power backup and, round the clock doctors and paramedics for patients.

Earlier, the SMC Mayor announced the setting up of Wellness Centres on his twitter handle.

Srinagar has been one of the worst hit districts by pandemic in J&K. With a surge in COVID19 cases, District Administration Srinagar has declared several areas as containment zones and over fifty localities as micro-containment zones in the summer capital to contain the virus.