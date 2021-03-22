Srinagar, Today's Paper
COVID vaccination drive held at High Court

COVID vaccination drive was today conducted at Srinagar wing of J&K High Court under the guidance of Chief Medical Officer Srinagar.

During the drive, a large number of lawyers and officials of the High Court were vaccinated.

An official statement said the judicial fraternity welcomed the move and appreciated the Health department for organising the drive at High Court premises.

The vaccination team was headed by District Immunization Officer, Dr Nighat and included several doctors and other paramedical staff.

