Covid19: 30 patients discharged from SKIMS Bemina

30 COVID-19 patients were discharged today from SKIMS Bemina (JVC) after successful completion of treatment and testing negative before discharge.

With this the number of COVID-19 recovered patient’s moves to 559 out of total COVID positive admitted patients numbering 672 till date.

The recovery rate at present is more than 83.18% with six fatalities and the mortality rate is 0.89%.

The treated patients include COVID positive patients admitted for maternity care wherein till date 51 deliveries of COVID positive pregnant ladies including 30 major surgeries (LSCS) for child birth have been done.