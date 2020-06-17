COVID19: Admin organizes workshop for transporters

The administration here Wednesday organized a workshop for taxi-maxi cab, auto and allied transport operators to create awareness regarding COVID19Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Sajad Qadri said the administration was of the view to hold more meetings and training sessions for transport operators on COVID19, after which a decision about plying of small passenger vehicles can be taken.

He cautioned transporters that a small negligence in terms of violating SOPs may endanger the lives of people and impressed upon them to develop the habit of wearing mask and use sanitizer on a daily basis while on work.

Deputy SP Traffic, Srinagar instructed the transporters to keep sanitizers available in their vehicles every time and allow passengers wearing masks to board the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Dr Rubani shared information regarding the causes of spread of coronavirus and its containment with transport operators, besides creating awareness regarding SOPs to be followed by the drivers.

He also impressed upon them to board only 30 percent of seating capacity and change seat covers on a daily basis to prevent the spread of deadly virus.

Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Akramullah Tak and other officers from Food and Civil Supplies, Drug Control Department and Health Department were present during the event.