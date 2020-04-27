COVID19: Authorities start health audit of Srinagar residents

Authorities here on Monday started health audit of entire population to identify people with fever, flu or other symptoms related to COVID19.

The door-to-door survey which will last for 10 days is aimed to prevent spread of infection and find COVID19 probable.

An official said at least 700 teams have been deputed across the district to conduct the survey. The teams comprise doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and employees of social welfare department.

“The teams visit houses, collect data and note down the health status of each family member. Necessary protocol is being followed in case any person is found to be corona probable,” said additional deputy commissioner, Srinagar Syed Sajad Qadri.

He said the survey will also help trace people with travel history, those having come in contact with COVID19 patients, and people showing any symptoms.

Qadri said the audit was the strongest tool to fight coronavirus. “It can help break the chain of infection and prevent community transmission,” he said.

He said the teams also create awareness among masses about symptoms and precautions, besides informing people about mobile health application Arogya Setu.

“The app helps in identifying risk of contracting coronavirus. Individuals can also use this mobile application to alert authorities if they have come in close contact with a person infected with the virus. Besides, the application will inform people if there is any symptomatic patient in their vicinity,” he said.

Taking to twitter, deputy commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the audit was collective effort to fight COVID19 and asked people to cooperative with visiting teams.

“House-to-House Health Survey/Audit under progress in #Srinagar. Indispensable for better planning & response. Sporadic reports of non-cooperation. Request Citizens to pl help visiting teams for accurate health data. It’s a collective fight against COVID-19. RT (sic),” tweeted Choudhary.

Earlier, divisional commissioner Kashmir PK Pole had directed authorities to hold a door-to-door survey in Kashmir to identify people with fever, flu or other COVID19 symptoms.

They were directed to survey every house in Kashmir starting with 77 red zones and buffer zones. The surveillance is the first of its kind in the country as it aims at covering the entire population of Union Territory.

Srinagar has already set up standard operating procedures (SOPs) for 15 designated red zones. The district has reported 85 COVID19 cases including 47 active cases, 37 recovered cases and one COVID19 death.