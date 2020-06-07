COVID19: Community capacity building initiative continues in Srinagar

Continuing its community capacity Building initiative aimed at sensitisation about COVID19 prevention here, the district administration organised a series of conferences in several area on Sunday.

Hundreds of clerics and heads of religious institutions including Masjids, Madarsa, Gurudwaras, Temples, Church and religious educational institutions attended the conferences wherein detailed deliberations were held about community capacity building and education with focus on educating masses about preventive measures to contain COVID spread.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary along with ADC Hanief Balkhi; SP West, Shahzad Salaria; SDM West, Hamida Akhter and tehsildar Shalteng Ishfaq Khan deliberated on various aspects.

Experts from Social and Preventive Medicine, Dr Saleem Khan and Dr Rabbani Tariq dwelled on preventive measures to be adopted by public.

The DC emphasised that public should be encouraged to stay indoors to prevent spread of COVID19 and whenever leaving homes becomes necessary it should be indispensable and mandatory to wear masks at public places, adhere to physical distancing norms and avoid overcrowding.

He highlighted the importance of adopting hygiene measures by all people and sought active collaboration of religious heads and clerics in spreading the massage in localities.

The participants pledged their active role in creating public awareness about precautions and preventive measures to be adopted for containing spread of COVID19.

A large number of speakers agreed to make appeals to public locally and also devoting time for public communication after Azaan (call for prayers). Pamphlets published in English, Urdu and Kashmiri were distributed with details about precautions to be adopted viz-a-viz hygiene, masks and physical distancing among others.

At Panthachowk, the DC along with other officers including concerned tehsildar Mohammad Younis Bangroo attended the meeting with religious representatives drawn from various areas including Khonmoh, Zevan, Panthachowk and Nowgam.

Later, three different sessions were organised for representatives from different areas at tehsil Eidgah. The DC held detailed discussions with clerics and heads of religious institutions seeking their cooperation for educating every person in the vicinity about precautions.

Printed material was also provided for distributions. SP North, Syed Tahir Gilani; SDM and tehsildar Eidgah Maeen Kakroo were present among other officers.

Earlier, such conferences were held at tehsil Khanyar and tehsil North where hundreds of representatives from religious institutions and managements of places of worship participated.

The aim of these conferences among other things was awareness initiatives that the Srinagar administration has been organising in the form of community outreach programmes and through the medium of social media is to elicit response from the public for mandatory adoption of protocols and SOPs aimed at prevention of COVID spread.