Covid19 containment measures reviewed in Srinagar

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole and Commissioner Secretary to Govt, In charge Covid Containment Kashmir, Zubair Ahmad today jointly chaired a meeting to review the Covid-19 containment measures.

The meeting was held at Divisional Covid Control Room Kashmir where issue related to Covid containment were discussed threadbare.

The meeting among others was attended by Director Health Services Kashmir, Deputy Director, In charge DCCRK, Epidemiologist Kashmir, Nodal Officer SKIMS, HOD Anesthesia, GMC Srinagar, HoD Micro, GMC, CMO and other officers from Divisional Covid Control Room.

During the meeting the chair stressed on conducting training of interns, paramedic staff from next week for effective Covid Control management in Kashmir.

It was also given out that the training regarding Triage in all Districts shall also be conducted at an earliest.

The chair impressed upon maintaining real-time dashboard of availability of beds.

During the meeting, isolation of patients, oxygen supply, bed capacity, vaccination and other related measures were also reviewed. In order to reduce wastage and burden on Health care, people undergoing Rapid Antigen Test for Covid if detected positive should not go for re -testing with RT PCR.

It is impressed upon Social Media users that for addressing Covid Related SOS calls, Divisional and District Control Room help-lines have been running since last year. The official social media platforms are not for addressing and taking cognizance of SOS calls. The SOS calls are to be addressed through Covid Control Room help lines only.