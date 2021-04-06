COVID19 containment measures reviewed in Srinagar

In wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz today took a comprehensive review of the COVID19 control and management measures in the district, here at a meeting of the concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo, Director Floriculture, Farooq Ahmad Rather, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr. Mohammed Hanief Balkhi, RTO Kashmir, Incharge Nodal Officer Covid-19, Srinagar International Airport and other concerned officers involved in the management and containment of COVID-19 ,besides representatives of Hoteliers and Travel agents.

The key points discussed during the meeting included strict implementation of Covid-19 protocols as per laid down SOPs, strengthening of COVID19 checkpoints, sampling managements, managements with regard to quarantine of positive cases.

The Deputy Commissioner called for doubling the endeavours for controlling the spread of a new wave of the virus in the district. He asked for close coordination among line departments to keep close vigil and effective monitoring of tourists visiting Kashmir valley particularly at Airport and Lower Munda.

The Deputy Commissioner sought cooperation from hoteliers and travel agencies in combating fresh Covid-19 wave so that balance is maintained between Tourism revival measures and restricting spread of Covid virus.

He asked hoteliers to kept two rooms reserved in every hotel for Isolation of covid positive tourists. He also urged them to identify some hotels in Srinagar which can be used as Isolation centers for tourists as a precautionary measure.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed on Covid-19 vaccination of the employees working in valley hotels besides other people associated with tourism activity.

The RTO was asked to ensure routine checks of public and private transport so that Covid related SOPs are followed in letter and spirit.

Earlier, the Director Floriculture informed the meeting that 6 additional ticket counters have been setup at Tulip Garden to avoid crowd and large queues so ensure social distancing. Besides volunteers are ensuring wearing of masks and social distancing by the visitors in the Gardens, in addition to place marking.

The meeting held threadbare discussions with regard to sampling and testing of tourists particularly at Srinagar International Airport, Lower Munda and Railway stations.

The meeting was informed that 76 vaccination centers have been set up besides three locations have been added at Kashmir University campus, SKUAST and JK Bank headquarter.

It was also given out that Panchayat Raj Institutions have also been involved in the vaccination process besides all necessary measures are being taken to contain the fresh wave of Covid-19. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to general public to ensure wearing of masks, social distancing to fight the new wave of Covid-19.