COVID19: DC visits Parimpora mandi to finalise operational mechanism

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Friday visited Parimpora fruit and vegetable mandi to finalise mechanism of operation in view of concerns due to COVID19 outbreak.

The visit comes in the wake of reports of violations of social distancing norms and the decision to restrict the time of operation of the mandi and put in place other measures.

It has been decided that the mandi will now remain closed except from 8 am to 12 noon, the time during which it will operate strictly as per social distancing guidelines and under the watch of law enforcement officials.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Wednesday with mandi operators and stakeholders in which the DC directed for a curtailed and supervised operation in view of repeated violations of the social distancing norms.

During the visit, the DC issued a slew of instructions for adherence to all relevant guidelines and directed for strict compliance with the SOP as laid down.

He emphasised the critical importance of social distancing guidelines and wearing of masks at all times.

Night operations of the mandi have been banned altogether and that new operational guidelines will remain valid until further orders. Special teams have been constituted for monitoring and ensuring adherence to all operational guidelines issued in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Meanwhile the district administration has taken 230 samples from people working at and visiting the Parimpora mandi for COVID19 tests.

Officer on Special Duty, ADC Srinagar, Sajad Qadri who is also the nodal officer for provision of essential commodities, accompanied the DC on the occasion. He briefed the DC about the arrangements made at the mandi to ensure strict adherence to guidelines.