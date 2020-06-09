COVID19: Downtown traders urge people to follow health advisories

Shahre Khaas Traders Coordination Committee (SKTCC) Tuesday urged people to cooperate with authorities and follow guidelines to combat COVID19 pandemic.

The SKTCC made the appeal days after district administration reached out to different sections of society seeking their cooperation to fight COVID19.

Nazir Ahmad Shah, Chairman of the Committee urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

“This is our collective fight and we need to be united. Following guidelines in letter and spirit by one and all is the need of an hour,” he said. “Rules and guidelines which are meant to contain the virus, such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding assembly should be strictly adhered to,” he said.

He said the Committee has observed and also received complaints from different quarters that some people were violating rules and thus “putting lives of others at risk.”

“We have to understand that administration is doing all best to contain the pandemic. All necessary measures for the convenience of people at large have also been put on place. No excuse can justify negligence of person responsible for violating COVID19 rules,” he said.

He said at some bank branches people have violated social distance norm while some officials at public offices were not wearing masks.

“These are grave violations when you think in terms of risk. Such individuals put entire community at risk,” he said.

Umar Gani, an advisor to SKTCC, said the district administration has taken effective measures and reached out to stakeholder for containing spread of coronavirus.

“Now, we need to act as responsible citizens to garner greater public support. Public at large are already cooperative. However, to make Srinagar COVID19 free we need cooperation from people,” he said.

Tariq Bhat, SKTCC coordinator said WHO has advised people to wear masks at public places for containing the virus.

“Wearing a mask lowers the chances of contracting the infection. We appeal people adhere to the guidelines,” he said.