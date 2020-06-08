COVID19: Fresh advisory issued for Srinagar's red zones

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar on Monday issued directions to essential services department for adherence to notified norms in revised red zones of district.

A statement said the DDMA appealed people for taking precautions and strict observance of the notified norms to avoid spread of COVID19. The status of testing in Red Zones was also reviewed.

Advisory for observance of precautions has been issued to residents of colonies including Bhagwan Pora, Lal Bazar, Eidgah, MIG Colony Bemina, Hyderpora, Soiteng Lasjan, Nowshera, Narwara, Solina, Habbak, Zadibal, Zaina kadal, Narkara, Palpora, Nehru Park, Saidpora Eidgah, Nawakadal, Kak Sarai, Fateh Kadal , Al Farooq Colony Bemina, Iqbalabad Bemina, Housing Colony Bemina, Narwara, Awanta Bhawan, Jeelanabad Habak, Rainawari, Baaghat, Chattabal, Saderbal, Ali Abad Tailbal, Nishat, Sanantnagar, Batamalo, Budgair, Brein Nishat , Zakura , Balhama, Koolipora, HMT, Khonmoh, Guzarbal, Rajbagh, Natipora, Rawalpora, Umarabad HMT, Fateh Kadal, Qamarwari Nai Sadak, Basantbagh, Barbarshah, Hawal, Soura, Gundipora, Naseem Bagh, Lawaypora, Sonwar, Peerbagh and two hostels .

Meanwhile the DDMA constituted committee headed by ADC Masarat Hashim for clubbing of contiguous red zones for better and effective management.

Nearly 24,000 persons have been tested for COVID19 in Srinagar so far which include 6,549 persons in notified red zones, 10,121 travellers at various quarantine centres, 4,100 passengers arriving by air, 2,112 at transit locations and nearly 1,300 at hospitals.

Testing has been made compulsory in red zones for all persons with symptoms of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and other conditions with similar symptoms as notified by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Testing has also been prioritised for key service delivery professionals apart from frontline healthcare workers in different sectors of COVID response system.

The residents of red zones have been advised to avoid moving out unless necessary, mandatory wearing of masks as has been notified for the district, strict adherence to physical distancing norms and observing hygiene measures to avoid transmission.

The DDMA Chairman, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary asked the additional District Magistrates of five zones to reach out to people in coordination with zonal Superintendents of Police, zonal administrative officers and concerned magistrates for effective measures on ground with greater public cooperation for strict adherence to norms.

Essential services in red zones were also reviewed. All government and private offices in these zones have been asked to minimise the staff strength and take special measures for observation of norms at work places.

It also asked for focused attention for patients with co-morbid conditions and continued care for expected women and elderly.

Earlier, in a joint meeting of DC Srinagar, Principal GMC, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principal SKIMS Medical College and other senior officers from health, the detailed review of home quarantine was conducted.