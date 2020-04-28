COVID19 | Health audit: over 50,000 people covered in 2 days

The door-to-door health survey which started here Monday is in full swing to determine the spread of COVID19 in the district.

Deputy commissioner, Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited various city areas to inspect conduct of the survey.

He visited various households and interacted with the people, emphasising the importance of the survey and participation.

Many residents appreciated the proactive role of the district administration in general and the DC in particular in their efforts to contain spread of the COVID19 and putting in place a mechanism for availability of essential services in the district.

Over 10 thousand households and 50,000 citizens have been covered under the health survey in two days.

Around 700 teams comprising officials from health, ICDS and election departments have been pressed into service for holding the survey which was aimed at determining the spread of the COVID19 in the district and the course of the action that should be taken to deal with it.

The data generated as part of the survey was being collected using Swasthya Nidhi mobile application which was recently launched by the government. The survey was targeted for completion within two weeks.

n the occasion, the DC also visited several banks operating in these areas to inspect adherence to social distancing norms. He interacted with the staff at each bank and stressed strict adherence to all norms and guidelines as laid down. The administration has provided thousands of chairs to banks to enable their customers to comply with social distancing norms.

Earlier, the DC visited several areas notified as COVID19 red zones in the district to take stock of the ongoing health survey and availability of essential services and supplies.

He sought detailed status of provision of relevant facilities to residents from nodal officers and zonal committees constituted for ensuring availability of essential supplies and carrying out the mandatory surveillance and survey activities.

He interacted with local representatives of these areas to take feedback from them about availability of facilities and essential supplies in their respective areas.

Choudhary assured them the administration has drawn up a comprehensive plan covering all aspects and that restrictions on public movement and activities in their respective areas was part of this elaborate plan aimed at containing spread of COVID19 disease.

He assured all arrangements were in place for guaranteed provision of essential services and supplies to all households in all red zones.

He urged people to contact administration’s one-stop response and management centre at 6006333308 and assured that all their requirements will be met and assistance as required will be provided.