COVID19 hospital inaugurated at Rangreth

The 250-bedded army COVID19 hospital which came up in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services, Kashmir was inaugurated at Rangreth here on Saturday.

The facility was inaugurated by Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir and Major General Raju Chauhan, in presence of Dr Samir Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir and other senior officers of the department.

The facility will be run by the staff from Directorate of Health Services with support from army. The Directorate has deployed 22 Doctors including physicians, anesthetists and medical officers. Around 30 paramedical staff and other supportive personnel have also been deployed there.

Earlier, Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen YK Joshi, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen BS Raju visited the facility.

The army commander was briefed on ground about various amenities and facilities that have been made available at the hospital. The COVID healthcare facility was established as a coordinated joint initiative by Chinar Corps and civil administration of J&K to fight the COVID19 pandemic.

While interacting with the staff, Lt Gen Joshi was appreciative of the efforts put in by all stakeholders to establish the facility in record time and exhorted everyone to continue working in the synergistic manner towards keeping people of Valley safe.

The facility has high end equipment for laboratory and X-ray departments. The isolation is based on condition based admission and continuous care. The planning and designing of facility has been done based on protocols and guidelines enumerated for a COVID centre by government of India.

The facility has a well-equipped 14 bedded ICU and a 32 bedded High Dependency Unit (HDU). Separate wards have been catered for confirmed and suspected cases of COVID19. Adequate measures have been made in the form of a separate zone for accommodating 80 female patients.