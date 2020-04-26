COVID19 lockdown | Admin acts tough against people possessing fake movement passes

Authorities here have initiated action against at least 50 persons who were caught possessing fake movement passes, amid the COVID19 lockdown.

An official said some of the passes were scanned copies of the original passes issued by the competent authority.

“People caught with these fake passes had tampered with the names and other details of the original passes issued by the competent authorities,” said the official.

In some cases, the official said, some persons had themselves fabricated movement passes with forged seal and signatures of the authorities concerned.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said the administration has taken serious note of these offences.

“We have issued passes to different categories of employees in colour coding. The red cololur passes have been issued to doctors with instruction to authorities in the field to make passage of doctors easier,” the DC said.

He said in some cases they found people carrying red colour movement passes, but they were neither doctors nor members of paramedical staff.

The DC said it was subject to the probe whether these passes were issued by any miscreant or the pass holders have themselves allowed their misuse.

The DC said movement passes were issued to ensure people engaged in essential services do not face any hurdle while reaching to their work places.

He said there were also some cases where a person was holding a genuine movement passes but “violated its terms and conditions.”

Citing an instance, he said a person residing in Pantha Chowk was issued movement pass to travel to his office at Nishat.

“He was, however, found travelling in Fateh Kadal, thus misusing the pass,” the DC said, adding, “The passes of such persons were cancelled.”

In Safa Kadal, at least eight First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against the violators.

During a surprise check, the DC caught a man possessing a fake movement pass. In a short clip video, the DC could be seen asking the man who issued the pass to him.

In response, the man says he got it from a “man who works in DC’s office.”

“I am the DC and it is not my signature. It is neither the signature of any other officer. You tell me who issued you this pass. This is forgery,” the DC asks the man.

The DC said in some cases people were carrying movement passes which had been issued to them in 2016 or 2019.

“We have also seized around 150 vehicles after the owners were found violating the lockdown orders,” he said.