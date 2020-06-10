COVID19 lockdown: Admin discusses gradual economic revival with trade bodies

The district administration here on Wednesday convened a meeting with all trade and business bodies for discussing a workable mechanism for gradual economic revival even as its focus remains intact on COVID19 containment and spreading awareness about SOPs required to be followed at public places.

The meeting was convened under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary. Senior Superintendent of Police, Haseeb Mughal, ADCs Haneef Balkhi and Sajjad Qadri, RTO Ikramullah Tak and other senior officers attend the meeting.

During the meeting the guidelines and activities as permissible in red zones were read out and explained to participants. The SEC notification calls for regulated and gradual opening of 50% shops under strict measures and SOPs to be followed to avoid public gatherings and congestion in view of the continued threat from the novel coronavirus.

The trade associations were briefed about overall scenario of ongoing COVID19 containment efforts in the district. The associations were also briefed about feedback and technical reports obtained from SKIMS, GMC and DHS about different protocols.

The DC talked about different options and workable solutions for a balanced and gradual opening of markets that the administration was working on and wants to explore, adding it revolves around the focus on measures to prevent spread of the COVID-19 disease.

The DC emphasised the importance of building capacities of local market associations before opening and offering services and called upon all trade associations and business bodies to put in place a mechanism of operation which will ensure that guidelines – for mandatory wearing of face masks, physical distancing and sanitisation – were adhered to in letter and spirit and that no kind of violation is tolerated.

The SSP talked about various issues related to law and order and solicited active cooperation of trade organisations. He stressed the importance of local measures and active and sustained efforts of all trade associations to curb congestion in markets.

The administration also obtained feedback and suggestions from trade and business associations and bodies. The traders were asked to give suggestions how sector-wise or trade-wise or market-wise opening of markets can be made workable and something that will ensure adherence to SOPs.

The trade associations and business bodies of the district unanimously agreed that COVID19 containment efforts should be at top of the list of priorities and everything else must revolve around it being in the interest of public safety.

The bodies assured of putting in place a mechanism which will ensure that all guidelines and SOPs are adhered to in all markets and no violation is accepted or tolerated.

Some of the trade bodies which were present on the occasion include Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Kashmir Economic Alliance, Kashmir Traders & Manufacturing Federation, J&K Economic Confederation, Sher-e-Khas Traders Association, Coordination Committee among others. Presidents of all these bodies attended the meeting and took part in detailed deliberations and discussion about various proposals put on the table on the occasion.

The administration said that pursuant to today’s meeting with trade and business bodies a notification will be issued indicating the manner in which trade and business operations and activities will resume in gradual fashion starting this week.

The DC while making concluding remarks appreciated the trade and business bodies for their understanding of the situation in view of the COVID19 pandemic and encouraging response from them.

Representatives of trade associations and business bodies who were present on the occasion include Yaseen Khan (KTMF), Yaseen Khan (KEA), Sheikh Ashiq (KCC&I), Wasim Khan (Shehr-e-Khas), Farooq Dar (KEA), Sadiq Baqal (KTMF), Nazir Shah (Shehr-e-Khas Coordination Committee) among others.