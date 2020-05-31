COVID19 Lockdown | KU mulls to do away with PG entrance this year

Amid the COVID19 pandemic, University of Kashmir (KU) is mulling to do away with holding entrance for admission to different post-graduation courses for the current academic year.

An official said the varsity was considering admission to different post graduation courses on basis of the merit in qualifying exams.

The advisory cum monitoring committee, headed by Dean Academic Affairs, KU has come up with the recommendation to do away with the entrance test, said the official.

In its report submitted to the Vice Chancellor, the committee has said it may not be possible to conduct the entrance test for the current academic session in view of the prevailing situation.

“As such the admission to various PG courses for the current academic session shall be made on the basis of the merit/score obtained by students in the qualifying exams,” reads the committee report.

For admission to the PG courses, the students must have completed graduation in relevant subject which will be considered as the qualifying exams while as for admission to Med, the students must have completed BEd.

The students will be given admission in BA-LLB course on basis of the merit secured in class 12 exams.

The official said the varsity was still deliberating on the recommendations put forth by the advisory committee. “Nothing has been decided officially as of now,” the official said.

“The administration is deliberating on all aspects of this recommendation. A final decision will be taken only after a consensus is reached at,” said another official.

However, he said there was no possibility to hold PG entrance exams given the ongoing COVID19 lockdown.

“If we announce PG entrance tests, it will have its own repercussions and on the other hand doing away with it may annoy some students as well. So we are still deliberating on the issue,” the official said.

The official, however, said there was no harm in giving admission to PG courses on merit basis as most of the Universities outside J&K follows the practice.

The move has, however, evoked resentment among the students. The students have started a campaign on social media to oppose the committee recommendations.

“The decision is anti-students. Any student who scores less marks in graduation doesn’t mean that he can’t qualify the entrance,” said a student.