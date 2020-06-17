COVID19 lockdown: SMC extends validity of building permissions

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Wednesday said that it will treat past six months as “grace period” for building permissions granted by it in the summer capital.

Scores of families were worried about the expiry of validity of permissions granted to them for constructions of residential houses and other structures.

Many people had appealed to the SMC to extend the validity of the permissions in view of the COVID19 lockdown which hampered all kinds of constructions. The SMC had also banned constructions amid the pandemic.

“Not only the pandemic period, the meeting also discussed the post lockdown and decided to treat past six months as grace period,” said an official privy to the meeting.

Confirming the development, the SMC Commissioner Ganzanfar Ali said that the validity of permissions which have expired has been extended for the next six months.

However, he said the decision regarding allowing resumption of private construction will be taken in the next meeting.

“We made only one decision today regarding extension of validity of permissions. We are meeting again after two days to decide on allowing resumption of construction work,” he said.

The SMC had banned all sorts of constructions in March this year among other measures to contain the virus. The SMC Commissioner has already held several meetings with officials and experts to deliberate the ways for taking up economic activities, another official said.

He said a proper Standard Operation Procedure was being framed to be followed at the construction sites.

“The protocol is being framed after consultation with experts. Whenever, the private constructions are resumed, the protocols have to be followed in letter and spirit,” he said.

Amid the ongoing COVID19 pandemic, the SMC has already resumed work on several development projects, including surface drains.