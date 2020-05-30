COVID19: Over 8 lakh people covered under health audit in Srinagar

More than eight lakh people have been covered under health survey which commenced on April 27 to identify people with COVID19 like symptoms in the summer capital Srinagar.

An official said the main objective of the survey was to prevent spread of infection and find COVID19 probable. During the survey, several persons have been found probable to infection after ground teams found them having flu-like and other symptoms.

The official said all these persons were kept under medical supervision and necessary protocol was being followed.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said at least 15 cases of COVID19 have been found during the door-to-door survey.

“We detected 12 to 15 positive cases during random sampling in Chattabal, Lal Bazar and Bemina which was not otherwise possible,” he said.

He said had authorities missed these cases, they would have multiplied into 300 to 500 cases.

“More than eight lakh individuals have been covered under the health audit. Although our rate of survey was slow but Srinagar is the only district where symptomatic positive patients were found during the survey,” he said.

Another official said at least 700 teams have been deputed across the district to conduct the survey and process was going on in full swing.

The teams comprise doctors, paramedics, healthcare workers and employees of social welfare department.

“The process is going on and is in the final stage. It will be completed in couple of days,” said Chief Medical Officer Srinagar.

At the initial stage of survey, there were some complaints of non-cooperation in few areas when the exercise began in April. To put the things right, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar held tour of areas and spread the word about awareness among people.

He also used social media users to create awareness and sought cooperation of public to make the health audit a success to contain spread of infection.

The survey teams visit houses, collect data and note down the health status of each family member.

Necessary protocol is being followed in case any person is found to be corona probable. Medicos said the audit was the strongest tool to fight coronavirus.

“It can help break the chain of infection and prevent community transmission,” they said.

Srinagar has 220 positive cases with 87 active and 126 recovered cases and seven COVID19 deaths.