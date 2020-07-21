Police headquarters re-opens in Srinagar a week after COVID-cases detected

After remaining closed for over week in wake of detection of COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters was re-opened on Tuesday.

The police headquarters was fully re-opened today,” said a senior police officer. He said the Armed Police Headquarters located at Batamaloo was also re-opened.

On July 13, both the headquarters were closed after two police officials of the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police tested positive for COVID19.

One of the SSPs is posted in personnel section at the PHQ, located at Airport Road. Soon after, all the offices at the Police Headquarters were closed down as a precautionary measure.

“All most all the staff posted at PHQ and APHQ underwent COVID19 tests,” the officer said, adding those who were found negative were asked to resume their duties. “Intense fumigation was carried out at both the PHQ and APHQ,” the officer said.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh was among senior police officers who underwent COVID19 tests after virus attack was reported from the PHQ.

Meanwhile, another official said, two COVID19 cases were reported from two city police stations. He said massive contact tracing has been started at both the police stations.

He said some CRPF personnel guarding State Bank of India at Lal Chowk have also been tested positive for COVID19.