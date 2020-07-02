COVID19: Police-public meet held at Harwan

Police on Thursday held a meeting with a group of residents from Harwan here to create awareness about the importance of following COVID19 guidelines.

A statement said the meeting was chaired by SHO police station Harwan and attended by respectable citizens, civil society members, Imams and traders of the area.

The statement said the main aim of the meeting was to seek cooperation from general public in adherence of the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by the district administration from time to time in view of COVID19 pandemic.

“The chairing officer advised the shopkeepers and businessman to take necessary precautions and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the authorities while dealing with customers,” said the statement. “The participants were also requested to make use of masks mandatory and practice social distancing as a norm.”

On the occasion, the participants were made aware about the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families from coronavirus.

The statement said the participants raised various issues during the meeting. The police officer assured the participants that their genuine issues pertaining to police will be resolved on priority basis and the issues pertaining to civil administration will be taken up with the departments concerned for their early redressal, said the statement.

“The participants assured their full cooperation to police in tackling social evils and appreciated the efforts of police for facilitating such meetings where participants express their views freely,” said the statement.

For the past several weeks police have been holding interactions with people from different areas of the city to create awareness about the COVID19 guidelines and measures which needed to be followed to prevent spread of coronavirus