COVID19: Police-public meeting held at Zakura

Police on Wednesday organised a meeting with a group of citizens at Zakura here as part of the exercise to create awareness about measures to prevent spread of COVID19 pandemic.

A statement said the meeting was chaired by SDPO Zakura along with SHO police station Zakura.

The interaction was attended by respectable citizens including members of Traders Association Zakura and other civil society members of the area, said the statement.

“The main aim of the meeting was to seek cooperation from general public in adherence of the guidelines as well as health advisories issued by the district administration from time to time for the prevention of COVID19,” said the statement.

It said the officers advised the shopkeepers and businessman to take necessary precautions and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the authorities while dealing with customers. The participants were also requested to make use of masks and practice social distancing norm.