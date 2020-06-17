COVID19: Restrictions eased, but DMA to continue in Srinagar

While District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Srinagar has eased restrictions and allowed resumption of some economic activities, authorities on Wednesday said the Disaster Management Act (DMA)-2005 will remain in force to ensure implementation of COVID19 guidelines.

On 13 June, authorities allowed shops and some other businesses to open in Srinagar after remaining shut for more than two months amid COVID19 pandemic.

“After holding threadbare discussion with all stake holders and consulting experts, it was decided to allow some economic activities under strict adherence to the guidelines,” said an official.

The decision followed the authorities move on May 27 to remove restrictions from 13 containment zones. The official said the DMA will remain in force to ensure implementation of the COVID19 guidelines and health advisories to contain the virus.

Under the guidelines, people not wearing mask at public places and violating social distancing are fined, as per the orders issued under the DMA.

Traders and businessmen have also been asked to adhere to the guidelines while operating their units.

The DMA provides for the effective management of disasters and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The Act empowers authorities to issue orders, as situation demands, for effective management of the disasters.

Another official said the DDMA allows certain financial freedom to tackle the pandemic.

“By invoking this Act, the government has access to National Disaster Response Fund to deal with the current COVID19 crisis,” said advocate Mir Naveed Gul.

He said the Act allows the government to divert the NDRF funds to enhance medical facilities and research to contain the immediate concern arising due to COVID19.

Gul said the Act provides for civil and criminal liabilities for those violating its provisions. Violation of orders issued by competent authority under the Act is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with fine, or with both.

“And if such violation results in loss of lives or imminent danger thereof, a person is liable to punishment with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years,” he said.

The Act, under 51 to section 58, has laid down what will constitute an offence in terms of obstruction of the functions, false claim for relief, misappropriation of relief material or funds, issuance of false warning, failure of an officer to perform the duty imposed on him under the Act, or connivance at contravention of the provisions of the Act by officer. The clauses also provide for penalties for these offences.

“The stated object and purpose of the Act is to manage disasters, including preparation of mitigation strategies, capacity-building and more,” said Gul.